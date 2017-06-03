Kyle Larson wins Dover Xfinity race for 2nd straight victory

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Kyle Larson easily won the Xfinity race at Dover for his second straight victory in NASCAR's second-tier series.

Larson has won three times in six races this season. He is a regular in the Cup series and topped the speed chart earlier in the day in the final practice for Sunday's race.

On Saturday, Larson won from the pole and continues to shine for team owner Chip Ganassi. He was followed at Dover International Speedway by Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez, Cole Custer and Ryan Reed.

William Byron finished sixth and picked up a $100,000 sponsor bonus as the top driver in the "Dash 4 Cash" program. The cash could buy a lot of books. The 19-year-old Byron is a Liberty University freshman and is widely considered one of the top prospects in NASCAR.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.