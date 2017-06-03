Deputies: York Co Detention Center "unintentionally" releases inmate

The York County Detention Center "unintentionally" released an inmate Thursday due to a clerical error, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the inmate, 37-year-old Joshua Earnest Peters, was released by detention officers around 8:30 p.m. after an officer misread Peters' sentencing information.

According to the sheriff's office, they discovered the error Friday and attempted to locate Peters "immediately." Deputies said officers made contact with Peters over the phone and urged him to return to the center, but said Peters did not comply with their request.

On Sunday morning, Peters was taken into custody after being found by deputies at a home in Pineville near the Lancaster County line, deputies said.

Peters was placed in the Mecklenburg County Jail, and was awaiting transport to the Moss Justice Center, according to the sheriff's office.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson released this statement Sunday:

“This incident appears to be human error. We are conducting a full investigation into what transpired, so we can take corrective actions to ensure this mistake is not repeated. We are thankful this situation was resolved peacefully without further incident.”

The sheriff's office said Peters was waiting to be transported to a South Carolina Department of Corrections facility at the time of his release.

Peters pleaded guilty in February to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 40-months in prison at the detention center, deputies said

The sheriff's office said the York County Detention Center books and releases approximately 8,000 inmates a year.

