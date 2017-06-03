3A Baseball Game 2 – Crest forces game 3 with a 4-2 win over Northern Guilford

ZEBULON, N.C. – The Crest Chargers scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and then made a game-ending double play with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh to take a 4-2 win over Northern Guilford and force a game three in the 3A Baseball State Championship Series.

Crest got a pair of runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for good. The Chargers got a leadoff single by C.J. Mayhue and Harrill followed drawing a walk. Cash bunted the two runners over. An error on the second baseman allowed both runners to cross the plate and gave Crest a 4-2 lead.

John Clark Ouzts went the distance on the mound for Northern Guilford, scattering six hits over six frames with four walks.

Crest chipped at Ouzts with a run in the third and in the fourth. Riley Cash reached on a dropped third strike with one out in the third before stealing second. Cash scored on an RBI single by Ben Ledbetter. In the fourth Lawson Harrill drew a two out walk, coming around to score on an RBI single by Riley Cheek tying the score at 2.

Northern Guilford got their only two runs in the fourth. Brandon Bledsoe was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and Logan King followed with a single. J.T. Jarrett then ripped a double down the left field line to plate both runners and give the Nighthawks a brief 2-1 lead.

The win by Crest forces a decisive game three in the 3A Championship series. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Five County Stadium in Zebulon.

Press release provided by the NCHSAA