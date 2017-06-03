1A Softball Game 2 – Whiteville bats come alive, blast North Stanly 12-0 to force game 3

RALEIGH, N.C. – With their backs against the wall, trailing a 1-0 in the best-of-three series for the 1A State Championship, Whiteville’s bats woke up early, scoring five runs in the opening inning on the way to a 12-0 victory in five innings.

The Wolfpack batted around in the top of the first inning, as Laura Thompson led off with a double, Kourtney Grainger and Sage McLelland then singled with the next two batter drawing walks. All five came around to score in the frame, giving Whiteville a 5-0 lead before heading out to the field.

Whiteville batted around again in the fifth inning when Ivy Hayes reached on an error to lead off. The Wolfpack sacrificed her into scoring position, and Raeganne Sholar singled to bring her around. Santana Best and Lauren Hilbourn added two-out singles in the inning before Laura Thompson drew a walk, Kourtney grainger cleared the bases with a double to make it 10-0. Sage McLelland launched a two-run homer to score Grainger and bring the game to a close in five innings.

Hayes was brilliant in the circle as well. She limited the Comets to just two hits while striking out six in her five innings of work. Sam Hogan and Merris Talbert were the lone Comets to get hits off the Whiteville junior.

With the win, Whiteville evens the series at a game a piece, forcing the decisive game three this afternoon at 5:00 p.m. at NC State’s Dail Softball Complex.

Press release provided by the NCHSAA