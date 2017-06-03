27 firefighters battle northeast Charlotte house fire

No one was injured in a house fire in northeast Charlotte Saturday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The Charlotte Fire Department said heavy fire was visible coming from a two-story home in the 2300 block of Jordi Way around 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters said the fire was under control in 24 minutes.

Crews said 27 firefighters reported to the fire.

The Charlotte Fire Department has not said what started the fire.

