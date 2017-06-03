One killed when vehicle strikes construction sign, tree in Chester Co

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Chester County Saturday morning.

According to the South Carolina State Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred around 11:40 a.m. on Interstate 77 northbound just south of Richburg.

Troopers said a driver and a passenger were traveling northbound on I-77 when they ran off the right side of the road, struck a construction sign and then hit a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was entrapped, according to Highway Patrol. Troopers said the driver was wearing a seat belt and had to be extricated. The driver was flown to Carolinas Medical Center, troopers said.

Highway Patrol said the passenger died on scene. The passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected in the crash, troopers said.

Charges are pending, according to Highway Patrol. Officials have not released any information on the extent of the driver's injuries.

No names have been released.

It is unclear whether speed or alcohol were factors in this wreck.

