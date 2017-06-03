Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run on I-40 near Statesville

A driver who was wanted for his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 40 in Iredell County Thursday has been found and charged Saturday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 38-year-old Ronald Jason Gibson allegedly was driving a white Toyota van when he struck and hit a man who was driving a motorcycle with a female passenger. Gibson then fled the scene, Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened at 4:13 p.m. on westbound I-40 at mile marker 158 near Statesville.

On Thursday, troopers said they were looking for a white 2007 Toyota Sienna towing an aluminum trailer with NC tag ZZR-9037.

As of Thursday, the male victim had critical injuries, according to Highway Patrol. Troopers said the female passenger was taken to Davis Regional where she later died due to her injuries. Officials have not commented on the extent of the male's injuries.

Highway Patrol told WBTV that the public was instrumental in helping officials locate Gibson.

Gibson was charged with hit-and-run causing serious injury, hit-and-ran causing death, reckless driving and aggressive driving.

Gibson was placed in the Harnett County Detention Center on a $200,000 secured bond. Troopers said Gibson will be brought back to Iredell County and his first court appearance is scheduled for June 6.

