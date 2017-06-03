Animal lovers save sick kittens thrown on side of SC road

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Two sick kittens believed to have been thrown onto the side of a Spartanburg County road are in good hands and getting treatment for their illnesses.

Deena Spradlin said her co-worker’s husband saw the kittens on Thursday walking in Old Anderson Mill Road. He and another driver turned around to get the kittens out of the road.

They found the kittens’ crate nearby. It was upside down, leading them to believe that the kittens had been tossed from a moving vehicle.

"It just breaks my heart to think that just two seconds later they could have been a victim of just somebody that didn't care and just ran over them,” Spradlin told WYFF News 4’s Mike McCormick.

Spradlin is thankful that the door on the crate opened up once the kittens were tossed along the road.

“They would have never gotten out on their own, unless somebody found the crate and just happened to see it within a couple of days, they would have died,” Spradlin said.

Spradlin is an animal lover and a member of animal rescue groups, so her co-workers’ husband brought the kittens to her.

She immediately took them to a veterinarian to be checked out.

The kittens are suffering from respiratory illnesses, malnutrition and fleas.

“We're kind of thinking they were thrown out because of course, somebody didn't want them, but also because they're sick,” Spradlin said.

The kittens are getting medicine. Spradlin plans to spend about a month nursing them back to health, then she hopes to find them a good home.

"I don't think that they would've made it much longer just because of how sick they are,” Spradlin said. "It just makes me feel so much better knowing they're going to have a good home eventually and knowing they're safe."

Spradlin is urging people to have their pets spayed and neutered to prevent unwanted litters of puppies and kittens.

“The biggest thing is people have a misconception that if they put an animal out or just take it and drop it off somewhere that somebody, hopefully, will find it and take care of it, which is just so inhumane and cruel,” Spradlin said. “To think that dropping an animal off on the side of the road is actually better for the animal than taking it to the Humane Society or finding it a good home, is just sad."