Truck driver crashes into barrier on interstate

No one was injured when a truck struck a concrete barrier on Interstate 77 Saturday morning.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a truck driver ran off the side of the road around 6:30 a.m. near Exit 28 on I-77 and overcorrected. The truck driver then came back across all of the lanes and hit the concrete barrier, troopers said.

Highway Patrol told WBTV that the wreck caused "tens of thousands of dollars."

It is unclear whether speed or alcohol were factors in this wreck.

No other information has been released.

