Woman killed in two-vehicle Lincoln County crash

One person was killed in a serious two-vehicle wreck in Lincoln County Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 10:35 p.m. on Highway 321 northbound just south of Lincolnton.

Troopers said a woman was killed in the wreck. Highway Patrol said the woman stopped her car on the side of the highway, put her hazard lights on and stepped out of her vehicle.

The woman's car was then rear-ended by another vehicle, troopers said. The man driving the second vehicle wasn't seriously hurt, according to Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was treated on scene for his injuries.

Mile marker 21 was closed for a nearly an hour while troopers investigated the wreck.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.