Victim identified in fatal Lincoln County crash

A woman was killed in a serious two-vehicle wreck in Lincoln County Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. on Highway 321 northbound just south of Lincolnton.

Troopers said 65-year-old Alva Rose, from Maiden, was killed in the wreck. Highway Patrol said Rose stopped her car on the side of the highway, put her hazard lights on and stepped out of her vehicle.

Rose's car was then rear-ended by another vehicle, troopers said. The man driving the second vehicle wasn't seriously hurt, according to Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was treated on scene for his injuries.

Mile marker 21 was closed for a nearly three hours while troopers investigated the wreck.

There have been no charges in this wreck, according to troopers.

Highway Patrol said speed and alcohol weren't factors in this wreck.

