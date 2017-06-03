Home "heavily damaged" in west Charlotte fire

No one was injured in a west Charlotte house fire Friday night.

The fire occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Barfield Drive.

The Charlotte Fire Department told WBTV everyone inside the home made it out safely. The home was heavily damaged, according to firefighters.

It is unclear what started the fire.

No other information has been released.

