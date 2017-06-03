Home "heavily damaged" in west Charlotte fire

You’ve probably never met the late Martha Hazel, who died May 30 at age 98, but if you read her obituary, written absolutely charmingly in first-person, you’ll feel as if she’s sitting across from you with a cup of tea, or maybe a cocktail, telling her life story.More >>
The shooting occurred around 1:11 p.m. on Oregon Street and Rozzelles Ferry Road.More >>
The fire occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Barfield Drive.More >>
The crash occurred around 10:35 p.m. on Highway 321 northbound just south of Lincolnton.More >>
According to the High Country Crime Stoppers, a white man was recorded on video trying to set the Daniel Boone Inn on Hardin Street on fire around 11:25 p.m. Thursday night.More >>
