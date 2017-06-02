Knights Drop Friday’s Opener to Bisons 9-4

(BUFFALO, NY) -- A four-run seventh inning and a three-run eighth inning propelled the Buffalo Bisons past the Charlotte Knights by a score of 9-4 on Friday in the opening game of their three-game series from Coca-Cola Field in Buffalo, NY. Buffalo’s seven-run outburst spoiled a solid outing by Charlotte starter Carson Fulmer.



Fulmer started for the Knights and allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits over five innings of work. In line for his sixth win of the season, Fulmer left the game with a 4-2 lead after a solid offensive start by his teammates.



The Knights jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the second inning with help from Rymer Liriano and Jason Bourgeois. Liriano put the Knights on the scoreboard first with a two-run double. Bourgeois followed with a two-run home run -- his second of the season -- to give the Knights a three-run advantage.



Charlotte second baseman Yoan Moncada, who is leading the International League All-Star voting at his position, recorded an RBI groundout in the fourth inning to push Charlotte’s lead to 4-0. Moncada, the number one prospect in baseball, finished the game 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and an RBI.



Fulmer ran into trouble in the fifth inning and gave up his only two runs of the night, which cut Charlotte’s lead to just three runs, 5-2. After a scoreless sixth inning from RHP Jake Petricka, who was pitching for the Knights on a major league rehab assignment from the Chicago White Sox, LHP Matt Purke had his troubles in the seventh.



Purke (1-2, 4.56) allowed four runs on five hits in the seventh inning, which led the Bisons to the come-from-behind win. Purke gave up two triples in the inning, and Buffalo’s solid inning led to a 6-5 lead at that point. He was charged with the game one loss.



The Bisons tacked on three more runs in the eighth inning off Charlotte reliever Max Beatty.



Buffalo reliever Matt Dermody (5-0, 3.04) struck out three batters over a scoreless seventh inning to earn the win.



