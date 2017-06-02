2A Softball Game 1 – South Granville cruises to a 3-0 win over Parkwood

GREENSBORO, N.C. – South Granville is familiar with the NCHSAA Softball Championships, they’ve won the last two at the 2A level. They certainly showed their comfort with the big stage in game one of the 2017 edition of the State Championship Series, cruising past Parkwood 3-0.

After a leadoff single by Emma Jones in the bottom of the first, Megan White ripped a two out double to score Jones and give the Lady Vikings a 1-0 lead. The Vikings didn’t score again until the fifth when Brianne Coleman ledoff with a single and Jordan Talley launched a two-run homer to put the Vikings up 3-0.

Miranda Baker was superb in the circle for South Granville. Baker spun a complete game, two-hit shutout. She struck out three on the evening while only walking one. She stranded five Parkwood runners on base.

South Granville has the opportunity to sweep the best-of-three series in game two on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at UNCG Softball Stadium in Greensboro.

Press release provided by the NCHSAA