3A Softball Game 1 – Orange holds off Piedmont 3-2 on a two-run HR by Davidson

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Orange Panthers got their 3A State Championship Series off to a good start as Mia Davidson’s two-run shot in the sixth lifted them to a 3-2 win over Piedmont in game one.

Davidson’s two run shot to center field gave Orange a 3-2 lead, plating Hayley Funk who singled earlier to lead off the inning. The bomb by Davidson handed a one-run lead to Kristina Givins who worked around a two-out double by Kristen Delbene and a two-out walk, to preserve a 3-2 victory and 1-0 series lead for Orange.

Piedmont did all of their damage against Givins in the third inning. Kyrah Phelix led off with a single and Avery Bellai drew a walk to put two on with no one out. Gracie Gibson singled to bring both runners home with one out and lift the Piedmont side to the lead for the time.

Orange took the early lead as Abigail Hamlet singled off the pitcher’s glove with one out in the bottom of the first. She scored on an RBI single up the middle by Jaden Hurdle. Givins got the win, working around nine Piedmont hits in seven innings, allowing just the two runs.

Orange has an opportunity to close the best-of-three series with a win in game two on Saturday. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm at Dail Softball Field on the campus of NC State University in Raleigh.

Press release provided by the NCHSAA