Eubanks' strong showing leads Clemson to 5-4 win over UNCG

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Alex Eubanks allowed three runs in 7 2/3 innings and Clemson overcame three UNC Greensboro home runs to hold on for a 5-4 victory at the NCAA Tournament's Clemson Regional on Friday night.

The top-seeded Tigers (40-19) face No. 2 seed Vanderbilt on Saturday night with the winner reaching the regional championship game. The fourth-seeded Spartans (35-23) play St. John's in an elimination game.

Clemson took the lead with a four-run fifth while Logan Davidson's two-out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth gave the Tigers a 5-3 lead. UNC Greensboro narrowed things with Cesar Trejo's second solo homer in the ninth, but reliever Pat Krall got the final three outs.

Eubanks (7-5) gave up seven hits with a walk and five strikeouts for the win, and Krall got his first save of the season.

UNC Greensboro's Bryce Hensley (7-8) took the loss.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.