Two men from Charlotte injured in boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach

Two of the three people injured in a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach Friday are from Charlotte.

According to WECT, the explosion happened just after 4 p.m. at the Ocean Isle Fishing Company on Causeway Drive.

Mayor Debbie Smith told WECT that two people who were in the boat were airlifted and the third, who was on the dock at the time, was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC.

David Martin, Jr, 39, and Jonathan Bickett, both of Charlotte, were on the boat at the time.

Investigators say they accidentally pumped 28 gallons of gas into a fishing rod holder on the boat instead of the gas tank.

When Sea Tow got there to help investigators say the men were disconnecting battery cables to try to prevent a spark, but instead it created a spark which ignited the gas.

The explosion sent the two on the boat and a worker, Sea Tow employee Kendrick Stanley Schwarz, 24, of Brunswick County, flying.

WBTV spoke with Martin, who owns the boat Friday night. By phone from the hospital, he said he remembers seeing fire coming at him as he jumped off the boat and onto the dock. He landed on his stomach and saw thick black smoke all around.

He was able to get up and run, and that's when the boat exploded.

Martin said he and Bickett are both in the burn unit tonight. Bot have severe injuries but say they're thankful to be alive.

