Southern Style Tomato Pie Recipe by Chef Jeremy Bevins - | WBTV Charlotte

Southern Style Tomato Pie Recipe by Chef Jeremy Bevins

Southern Style Tomato Pie Recipe by Chef Jeremy Bevins, a Culinary Instructor from the Art Institute of Charlotte

Ingredients

Filling

  • 4 ½ cups Heirloom Tomatoes, ½ inch dice 
  • 1 cup Caramelized Onions 
  • 1 oz Garlic Confit 
  • ½ cup Mayo 
  • ½ cup Sharp Cheese, Shredded 
  • ½ cup Basil, Chopped 
  • ½ Tbsp Salt 
  • 1 tsp Black Pepper, Ground 

Crust

  • 6 oz Flour, All Purpose 
  • 3 oz Butter, Cold and Diced 
  • 2 oz Ice Water 
  • ½ oz Salt 
  • 1 oz Fresh Herbs, Minced 

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. 
  2. To make the pie crust, cut the butter into the flour using a pastry cutter. Once the butter and flour mixture resemble cornmeal, add salt, water, and herbs. Combine until a ball is formed. Wrap and place in the cooler for 3o minutes. 
  3. Roll our chilled dough on a floured surface large enough to fill an 8 inch pie pan. Transfer to pie pan, dock the bottom and edged with a fork, and blind bake until golden brown (15-18 minutes). Set aside to cool. 
  4. Combine all the filling ingredients into a bowl, mix to combine, and fill the blind baked pie shell heaping full. 
  5. Place on a sheet tray and put in the oven and bake for 20-24 minutes or until gold brown on top. 
  6. Let the pie rest at room temperature for 40 minutes before slicing. 
  7. Serve with a salad and/or smoked corn aioli.
Powered by Frankly