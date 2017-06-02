-
Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.More >> Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.More >> Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.More >> Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.More >> Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.More >> Shake up some of your favorite St. Patrick's Day ingredients with a twist on tradition. Click through for recipes featuring corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.More >> From chocolate to red velvet to lemon, there are few things as inviting as a homemade cake. Check out this variety of recipes.More >>
-
Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Simple solutions for healthier cooking.More >> Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy! More >> A pinch of this, a dab of that... click here for a printable conversion chart.More >> Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference! More >> Money Saving IdeasMore >> Money saving ideas to bet on.More >>
Southern Style Tomato Pie Recipe by Chef Jeremy Bevins, a Culinary Instructor from the Art Institute of Charlotte
Ingredients
Filling
- 4 ½ cups Heirloom Tomatoes, ½ inch dice
- 1 cup Caramelized Onions
- 1 oz Garlic Confit
- ½ cup Mayo
- ½ cup Sharp Cheese, Shredded
- ½ cup Basil, Chopped
- ½ Tbsp Salt
- 1 tsp Black Pepper, Ground
Crust
- 6 oz Flour, All Purpose
- 3 oz Butter, Cold and Diced
- 2 oz Ice Water
- ½ oz Salt
- 1 oz Fresh Herbs, Minced
Method
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- To make the pie crust, cut the butter into the flour using a pastry cutter. Once the butter and flour mixture resemble cornmeal, add salt, water, and herbs. Combine until a ball is formed. Wrap and place in the cooler for 3o minutes.
- Roll our chilled dough on a floured surface large enough to fill an 8 inch pie pan. Transfer to pie pan, dock the bottom and edged with a fork, and blind bake until golden brown (15-18 minutes). Set aside to cool.
- Combine all the filling ingredients into a bowl, mix to combine, and fill the blind baked pie shell heaping full.
- Place on a sheet tray and put in the oven and bake for 20-24 minutes or until gold brown on top.
- Let the pie rest at room temperature for 40 minutes before slicing.
- Serve with a salad and/or smoked corn aioli.