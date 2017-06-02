16-year-old charged in fatal shooting outside Gastonia plasma center

A second person has been charged Friday in connection to a deadly shooting outside a plasma donation center in Gastonia Thursday morning.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, 16-year-old Jumarian Curry has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 39-year-old Demetrius Terrell Wheeling.

Gastonia police say they were called to the shooting around 9:47 a.m. Thursday in the 500-block of North New Hope Road, at KEDPLASMA. An argument reportedly ensued between a group of people and a man, later identified as Wheeling, was shot.

Police also charged 28-year-old Adrian Martel Curry Thursday with first-degree murder in connection to this shooting.

Investigators say Wheeling, of Clover, SC, and Adrian Curry knew each other but did not give further details.

