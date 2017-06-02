Charlotte pastor jailed on robbery charges dies

A Charlotte pastor who was arrested in January in connection with nine armed robberies of businesses has died, WBTV confirmed Friday.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old John Thomas Lindsey was transported to a local hospital Monday and died at the hospital Thursday.

Lindsey was a pastor of True Love Church of Refuge on Nations Ford Road, according to WBTV's news partner The Charlotte Observer.

Lindsey was charged with nine counts each of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Friday, the church posted on their Facebook about the sudden passing of Lindsey.

The church said funeral arrangements for Lindsey will be held on June 12 at the Mission Church of the Lord Jesus Christ on Amay James Avenue. The church said the viewing is scheduled for 12 p.m. and the funeral will begin at 1 p.m.

In January, the church released the following statement regarding the allegations against Lindsey, according to The Charlotte Observer.

“We, the leadership and membership of True Love Church of Refuge, are deeply saddened and disappointed that our leader and brother, John Thomas Lindsey, is facing charges associated with criminal activity. Though we denounce any involvement he may have had, we love him and will continue to pray for him. The ministry will continue to stand strong despite the latest allegations and will continue to preach the Gospel of the Kingdom.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charged Fernando Carrillo-Hernandez, 24, in connection with three of the robberies, The Charlotte Observer said.

According to The Charlotte Observer, the robberies included ones on Dec. 26 at the 7-Eleven in the 1800 block of Freedom Drive; Dec. 27 at Circle Ks in the 9500 block of University City Boulevard and the 7000 block of The Plaza; Dec. 21 at the Circle K and Kangaroo Express in the 7000 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard; Dec. 22 at the Circle K in the 5000 block of Sunset Road; Oct. 19 at Family Dollar in the 7900 block of Valleydale Road; and Jan. 19 at Sam’s Marts in the 5200 block of South Boulevard and 3300 block of Sam Futrell Drive.

Lindsey was in the Mecklenburg County jail on $565,000 bail. Carrillo-Hernandez was jailed on $225,000 bail.

