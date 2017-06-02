District Attorney: SBI report clears Salisbury officer in police-involved shooting

Salisbury police officer Karl Boehm followed proper procedure in the officer-involved shooting death of Ferguson Laurent, Jr., on November 3 of last year, according to the results of an SBI investigation.

Those results were released on Wednesday afternoon by Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook.

Around 9:25 a.m. on Nov. 3, officers went to a home along the 600-block of E. Lafayette Street in Salisbury to serve a "no-knock" search warrant, which was the result of a three-month-long investigation.

Such a warrant is defined by the Legal Information Institute of Cornell University as a "search warrant authorizing police officers to enter certain premises without first knocking and announcing their presence or purpose prior to entering the premises. Such warrants are issued where an entry pursuant to the knock-and-announce rule (ie. an announcement prior to entry) would lead to the destruction of the objects for which the police are searching or would compromise the safety of the police or another individual."

DOCUMENT: SBI RELEASES REPORT INTO FATAL SHOOTING INVOLVING SALISBURY OFFICER

When officers entered the home, they said Laurent fired at least one shot at them and that one officer returned fire. Laurent was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. No officers were hurt in the incident.

"The warrant was to search for narcotics, weapons and stolen property," Salisbury police said. "The Special Response Team was used to serve the warrant because the suspects in the home were known to be armed."

An autopsy report shows Laurent was shot in the head, chest, arms, leg and torso. His cause of death is listed as "multiple gunshot wounds."

The toxicology report released by the medical examiner's office revealed that Laurent Jr., did not have drugs tested for in his system at the time of the shooting. The toxicology tested for benzodiazepines, cocaine, ethanol, gabapentin and opiates.

The officers were part of the Special Response Unit and were not wearing body cameras during the shooting, police say.

Officials said Boehm has been with the department since 2008 and was involved in a fatal shooting in 2010. The SBI investigated that incident and found it to be justified. He has one suspension for a driving infraction.

