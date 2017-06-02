DA: SBI report clears Salisbury officer in police-involved shooting

Salisbury police officer Karl Boehm followed proper procedure in the officer-involved shooting death of Ferguson Laurent, Jr., on November 3 of last year, according to the results of an SBI investigation.

Those results were released on Wednesday afternoon by Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook.

Around 9:25 a.m. on Nov. 3, officers went to a home along the 600-block of E. Lafayette Street in Salisbury to serve a "no-knock" search warrant, which was the result of a three-month-long investigation related to robbery and narcotics offenses, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Such a warrant is defined by the Legal Information Institute of Cornell University as a "search warrant authorizing police officers to enter certain premises without first knocking and announcing their presence or purpose prior to entering the premises. Such warrants are issued where an entry pursuant to the knock-and-announce rule (ie. an announcement prior to entry) would lead to the destruction of the objects for which the police are searching or would compromise the safety of the police or another individual."

DOCUMENT: SBI RELEASES REPORT INTO FATAL SHOOTING INVOLVING SALISBURY OFFICER

When officers entered the home, they said Laurent fired at least one shot at them and that one officer returned fire. Laurent was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. No officers were hurt in the incident.

"The warrant was to search for narcotics, weapons and stolen property," Salisbury police said. "The Special Response Team was used to serve the warrant because the suspects in the home were known to be armed."

Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes released this statement Wednesday:

"The top priority of the Salisbury Police Department is to ensure the protection of constitutional rights for all citizens. This includes the health, safety, and well-being of all members of the community. The department will continue to be responsive to citizen's concerns regarding quality of life and crime issues within Salisbury. The shooting of Ferguson Laurent Jr. was tragic for our entire community. This also includes the police department, for we are also members of this great community. It is never the intention of an officer to be involved in the death of another person, and no officer serving the warrant on November 3 went there with the intent to harm anyone."

"Throughout the country we have witnessed the deaths of people of color during interactions with members of law enforcement. In some of these cases the actions of police were legally and morally justified, in others the actions of police were an embarrassment to the entire law enforcement profession," Chief Stokes said during a press conference Wednesday evening. "Regardless of the circumstances, these deaths affect us all."

"This incident and others like it are a call to our nation that we must ensure justice is properly and constitutionally served," he continued. "By serving our citizens justly then we can increase police legitimacy and cooperation, which ensures our community is a healthy and safe environment to raise our children."

An autopsy report shows Laurent was shot in the head, chest, arms, leg and torso. His cause of death is listed as "multiple gunshot wounds."

The toxicology report released by the medical examiner's office revealed that Laurent Jr., did not have drugs tested for in his system at the time of the shooting. The toxicology tested for benzodiazepines, cocaine, ethanol, gabapentin and opiates.

The officers were part of the Special Response Unit and were not wearing body cameras during the shooting, police say.

Officials said Boehm has been with the department since 2008 and was involved in a fatal shooting in 2010. The SBI investigated that incident and found it to be justified. He has one suspension for a driving infraction.

"The events of November 3, 2016 have affected our community in many ways," the Salisbury Police Department released in a statement Wednesday afternoon. "As we transition to the internal review phase of this process our goal is to evaluate our policies and procedures while continuing to engage our community through the continued practice offcommunity-orientedd policing."

According to the officials, there have been changes to some policies and procedures. Some of our policy changes include:

Strive to ensure the demographics of the Salisbury Police Department reflect that of the Salisbury community.

The creation of a “Chief’s Citizen Advisory Board” to build a representative dialogue with the community.

The suspension of all “no-knock” search warrants without the approval of the Deputy Chief or the Chief of Police.

The departmental wide implementation of implicit bias training.

The creation of a Crisis Negotiations Team, which will allow officers to better utilize communication as a tool to prevent uses of force.

The creation of a detailed threat assessment process, which must be completed and reviewed by a commanding officer prior to the service of any search warrant to properly identify any threats to the safety of the officers or public.

The creation of a strategic plan to address crime and community engagement concerns.

