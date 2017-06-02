VIDEO: Man attempts to set Boone restaurant on fire

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who attempted to set Boone restaurant on fire Thursday.

According to the High Country Crime Stoppers, a white man was recorded on surveillance video trying to set the Daniel Boone Inn on Hardin Street on fire around 11:25 p.m. Thursday night.

Boone Police said the man was able to light a very small fire next to a rear door. The business was closed at the time of the incident.

Police said "minimal damage" was caused to the restaurant.

No one was injured.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.

