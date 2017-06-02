One rescued when vehicle overturns in uptown Charlotte

At least one person was injured when they were pinned in a overturned vehicle in uptown Charlotte Friday.

According to MEDIC, one person was entrapped around 3:20 p.m. when a vehicle overturned on East 4th Street and South Caldwell Street,

Five minutes later, MEDIC said the person had been freed by the Charlotte Fire Department.

Firefighters said the victim was taken to a hospital in the area. 14 firefighters freed the patient in 10 minutes, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Update MVA w/ Pin In; E 4th St / S Caldwell St; 14FF freed patient in 10 mins; patient transported to area hospital — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 2, 2017

WBTV is trying to find out more information.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.