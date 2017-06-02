Kings Mountain police officer charged with DWI, hit-and-run

An officer with the Kings Mountain Police Department was charged May 27 in connection to a single-motorcycle wreck in Cleveland County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Kyle Coman Bell was involved in a crash on Sperling Road on May 8 and then fled the scene. Bell was later located by troopers at Cleveland Regional Medical Center where he was being treated for his injuries, Highway Patrol said.

Bell was charged with a DWI and hit-and-run involving failure to stop leading to property damage, according to troopers.

Bell is expected to have his first court appearance July 17.

No other information has been released.

