Person shot, seriously injured in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was seriously injured in a west Charlotte shooting Friday, MEDIC said. 

The shooting occurred around 1:11 p.m. on Oregon Street and Rozzelles Ferry Road. 

MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

No other information has been released. 

WBTV is trying to find out more.

