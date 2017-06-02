Multiple shootings reported in west Charlotte neighborhood

One person was seriously injured in a shooting in north Charlotte Friday. The shooting occurred around 1:11 p.m. on Oregon Street and Rozzelles Ferry Road.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

It's not the first violent incident to happen along Rozzelles Ferry Road this week. Police responded to multiple shootings in the same area Monday night when 18-year-old Daveon Andrews was killed.

A peace vigil was held for Andrews Thursday night and a brief fight broke out. Police officers were able to break up the fight.

People in the area say they are concerned about the crime.

“It’s a bad place, man. They need to do something about it," said Marvin Baker, a man doing renovation work on a nearby home.

Baker said it's not unusual to hear gunshots in the area.

"They got some bad guns over here now," said Baker. "You hang around here long enough, you'll probably hear something."

Crime mapping from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department gives a brief snapshot of recently committed crimes in the area. The mapping system shows reports for not only the recent homicide, but reports for assault, vandalism, and disturbing the peace.

Those crimes all occurred within the same corridor along Rozzelles Ferry Road.

Anyone with information about the recent crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

