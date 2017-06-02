Rowan County man stabbed multiple times with barbecue fork

Two Rowan County men are recovering from injuries they both sustained in a assault and stabbing in Cleveland Saturday.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Thomas Henry Freeland was stabbed multiple times with a barbecue fork around 4:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Rowan Road.

Deputies said they also found 51-year-old Michael Dwayne England on scene suffering from facial injuries.

Witnesses told deputies that England had thrown a brick into the windshield of Freeland's parked Cadillac. The two men then threatened each other and agreed to meet in the roadway on Rowan Road to settle their dispute physically, according to deputies.

During the fight, England began stabbing Freeland with a barbecue fork, the sheriff's office said. Both men were taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the fight.

Deputies said England and Freeland were both arrested and placed in the Iredell County Detention Center after being cleared from the hospital.

England was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and injury to personal property. England received a secured bond of $7,500.

Freeland was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and served with a probation violation. Freeland received a secured bond of $10,000.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.