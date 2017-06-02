Sewage spill prompts 'no swimming' advisory at Lake Norman cove

Nearly 395 gallons of sewage was discharged into Lake Norman Thursday, prompting a "no swimming" advisory, Mecklenburg County announced Friday.

County officials say the spill, caused by underground boring, happened in the 20000 block of Bethel Church Road in Cornelius.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services collected samples from the area for testing. The results should be available Monday.

"At a minimum, the no swimming advisory will be in effect until that time," county officials say. Sampling will continue until bacteria levels are safe, at which point the no swimming advisory will be lifted.

"It was necessary to close the areas to recreation because of the potential risk to human health. That’s because this cove on Lake Norman is designated as recreational waters,” said Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ Water Quality Program Manager.

Rozelle said the advisories are standard procedure.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.