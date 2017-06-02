Sewage spill prompts 'no swimming' advisory at Lake Norman cove

A officer with the Kings Mountain Police Department was arrested May 27 in connection to a single-motorcycle wreck in Cleveland County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Fraudulent checks and stolen checks worth nearly $80,000 were seized from car on I-85 in Rowan County on Thursday after a traffic stop by deputies.More >>
Louis Harrelson passed away Thursday night, WBTV confirmed.More >>
The Charlotte Fire Department says the fire started in a two-story complex in the 7500 block of Quail Wood Drive around 6:30 a.m.More >>
The shooting occurred around 1:11 p.m. on Oregon Street and Rozzelles Ferry Road.More >>
