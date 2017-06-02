University Meadows Elementary placed on lockdown due to nearby police activity

An elementary school in northeast Charlotte has been placed on lockdown Friday afternoon, CMS confirmed to WBTV.

CMS said that University Meadows Elementary on Pavilion Boulevard was placed on lockdown due to police activity in the nearby area.

WBTV is working to find out more information.

It is unclear what time the lockdown started or when the lockdown will be lifted.

