Mint Hill man accused of harassing motorists, stopping traffic not being sought by police

A man in Mint Hill who is accused of harassing motorists is not being sought by officers, the Mint Hill Police Department said Friday.

Last week, police said they received several reports accusing 46-year-old Brian Robinson of pointing weapons at motorists, filming drivers and blocking the roadway to confront people.

"We have also received reports of him pointing a weapon at an individual, who was driving past him," police said.

PREVIOUS: Man wanted for harassing motorists in Mint Hill

On Friday, Mint Hill police said Robinson has several outstanding charges pending.

Officers released this statement Friday:

We appreciate your patience in allowing the court system to process these charges. Unfortunately, we are not at liberty to discuss the details of his current status as all citizens are allowed a due process of law. As your police officers cannot be everywhere at all times, we encourage the citizens to be the eyes and ears of the police department and report any suspicious activity in Mint Hill.

Officers are investigating the claims and say Robinson has been known to follow police and other first responder personnel while they were on duty.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.