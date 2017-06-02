Former Charlotte auto dealer Louis Harrelson dies - | WBTV Charlotte

Former Charlotte auto dealer Louis Harrelson dies

Harrelson (File photo | WBTV) Harrelson (File photo | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One of Charlotte's best-known auto dealers has died. 

Louis Harrelson died Thursday night, WBTV has confirmed. 

Harrelson was in his late 80s. 

In 2010, Harrelson said sold all seven of his dealerships since he was no longer allowed to be in any type of management position following fraud charges.

