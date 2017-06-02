Prison inmate escapes minimum-security facility in Gaston County

A man serving an almost 10-year sentence for robbery has escaped custody, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Tony Meeks reportedly ran away from Gaston Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility in Dallas, NC.

Meeks, 40, was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and was scheduled to be released in September of 2020.

He is from Gaston County.

Anyone who has seen Meeks or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement or Gaston Correctional Center at (704) 922-3861.

