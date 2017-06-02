Inmate captured after escaping minimum-security facility in Gaston County

An inmate who escaped custody in Gaston County Friday morning has been captured.

Tony Meeks reportedly ran away from Gaston Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility in Dallas, NC. He was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and was scheduled to be released in September of 2020.

Police said Meeks was captured in around Gastonia around 5:40 p.m.

He is now facing escape charges and officials say he will be moved from the facility in Dallas to one of the state's higher security facilities.?

