Woman left at speedway drops by WBTV for a visit

Tony Meeks reportedly ran away from Gaston Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility in Dallas, NC.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
Deputies from the Rowan Sheriff's Office arrested a man after finding cash, drugs, and other items concealed in false bottomed cans, according to investigators.More >>
Fraudulent checks and stolen checks worth nearly $80,000 were seized from car on I-85 in Rowan County on Thursday after a traffic stop by deputies.More >>
Mark Hoffman, who recently opened a triathlon shop in Charlotte, was in a cycling group that collided with the oncoming 18-wheeler in an industrial area in northeast Charlotte.More >>
