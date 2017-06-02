Woman left at speedway drops by for a visit

A woman found with belongings left behind at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Monday dropped by WBTV Friday for a visit with the Morning Break crew.

Within hours after the celebrations in Victory Lane were over, cleanup crews found something, or someone, they weren't expecting - Jody Nash.

PREVIOUS: Woman left behind at Charlotte Motor Speedway after Coca Cola 600

"They left me, too," she told WBTV. "Hey mom, I'm okay. I'm still here in Turn 2."

"I got separated from them. I take full responsibility." Nash said Friday she wasn't ditched on purpose, but there are some people from Lancaster, South Carolina, she says she needs to talk to. She says they have her camera.

Nash said when she woke up, her friends had already driven away from the Speedway. She found a tent that had been left behind, so she joked that at least she had a place to sleep if her friends never came back.

"Will y'all come get me?" she pleaded.

Nash wasn't left alone - there was lots and lots of trash, as well. With well over a 100,000 fans in the stands and infield and thousands more in campgrounds around the track, the trash can build up pretty quickly.

"You know, if you need it, it's there," Nash said Friday as she pulled out a bag of condiments she picked up.

In the infield, people left more than just cans and garbage. There were grills, lawn chairs, couches, carpets, tarps and more.

Nash says she was able to find a way to get back home safely, thankfully.

Before Nash left Friday, WBTV's Chris Larson asked, "Did you ever think you'd be viral?"

"Yea. I did," Nash said. "I did, I knew it was gonna happen I just didn't know how."

