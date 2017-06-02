$28,000 cash, drugs, other items seized from false bottomed cans

Deputies from the Rowan Sheriff's Office arrested a man after finding cash, drugs, and other items concealed in false bottomed cans, according to investigators.

On Thursday, deputies arrested Tevin Marcell Moore of the 100 block of Red Maple Drive in Kannapolis, on charges of cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine.

According to the report, deputies found several paint cans with false bottoms. $27,480 in cash was found in one can, along with nineteen grams of cocaine found in a tire sealant can with a false bottom that was found in an 2005 Acura TL.

Deputies also found two chemical agents that they say are used in the illegal drug trade to dilute heroin.

A K-9 with the Rowan Sheriff's Office that has been trained in drug detection assisted in the search.

Moore is being held on $5000 bond.

