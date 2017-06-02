Police: Woman of infant found after leaving child overnight

An infant was left with a man in Charlotte and police were seeking the public's help in identifying the baby, but the child's mother has since been found.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.

A man reportedly called police just before 7 a.m. from the 1600 block of Remount Road regarding an abandoned infant.

The man said he met a woman around 9 p.m. Thursday while walking through the Lakewood Manor complex on Watson Drive and that she asked him to watch the baby, but never returned.

The infant was described as being between six and eight months old.

Police and the Department of Social Services are investigating.

