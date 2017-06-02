Police: Woman leaves infant with stranger, never returns

An infant was left with a man in Charlotte and police are seeking the public's help in identifying the baby.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man called just before 7 a.m. from the 1600 block of Remount Road regarding an abandoned infant.

The man said he met a woman around 9 p.m. Thursday while walking through the Lakewood Manor complex on Watson Drive and that she asked him to watch the baby, but never returned.

"The female (possibly the mother) is described as a young, dark skinned black female, approximately 170-180 lbs. and was last seen wearing shorts and a tank top," police say.

The infant is described as being between six and eight months old.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or officials at 704-432-2442.

