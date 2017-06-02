Police: Mother found after infant reportedly abandoned overnight

An infant was left with a man in Charlotte and police were seeking the public's help in identifying the baby, but the child's mother has since been found.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.

A man reportedly called police just before 7 a.m. from the 1600 block of Remount Road regarding an abandoned infant.

The man said he met a woman around 9 p.m. Thursday while walking through the Lakewood Manor complex on Watson Drive and that she asked him to watch the baby, but never returned.

The infant was described as being between 6 and 8 months old.

Police and the Department of Social Services are investigating.

