Fraudulent checks and prescriptions seized in I-85 traffic stop

Fraudulent checks and stolen checks worth nearly $80,000 were seized from car on I-85 in Rowan County on Thursday after a traffic stop by deputies.

According to the report, a car was stopped at around 2:30 pm on the northbound on-ramp from E. Innes Street. The car was stopped by deputies for a traffic violation.

The car was occupied by four men; driver Juwan Kyler, 28, and passengers Tarance Thomas, 44, John Minter, 41, and Anthony Mackin, 28.

While searching the car, investigators discovered "numerous stolen checks as well as numerous counterfeit checks." The names of Thomas and Minter were found on several of the checks.

Thomas was found to have possession of nine counterfeit medical prescriptions for phenergan with codeine. Those prescriptions were in the name of the Community Clinic of High Point.

Deputies found four stolen checks in the car. Three of the checks were from businesses, including two from Wilmington and one from Isle of Palms, SC.

The suspects had taken the names and routing numbers from the stolen checks and "recreated numerous counterfeit checks drawn on those accounts."

The checks were made to be payable to two of the men in the car.

All four men were charged with one count each of identity theft and two counts of forgery and counterfeiting of an instrument. Bond was set at $100,000 for each of the four men.

The case is still an active investigation with more charges likely, according to investigators.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.