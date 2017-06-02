Friends rally for Charlotte bicyclist who collided with 18-wheeler

CHARLOTTE, NC (Joe Marusak and Theoden Janes/Charlotte Observer) - Friends of a Charlotte bicyclist hurt in a collision with a tractor-trailer on Tuesday night are near their $20,000 goal to help with his medical expenses.

Mark Hoffman, who recently opened a triathlon shop in Charlotte, was in a cycling group that collided with the oncoming 18-wheeler in an industrial area in northeast Charlotte. Medic reported treating one patient for serious injuries and two others for minor injuries before taking all three to hospitals.

The wreck occurred at about 7:30 p.m. at General Commerce Drive and Industrial Center Circle near Orr Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have yet to release their report on the collision, saying Thursday the report wasn’t finished.

Friends who started a GoFundMe account for Hoffman said he was the most seriously injured of the three cyclists taken to hospitals. He broke two ribs and two vertebrae and received 10 staples in his head, friends said on the site.

“Thankfully he has maintained full motion in all of his extremities but the road to recovery is far from being over,” friends said on GoFundMe, adding that Hoffman has no health insurance.

In one day, 218 people contributed $17,025 toward the $20,000 goal by 9 p.m. Thursday.

“Mama, I’m coming home,” Hoffman posted on Facebook Thursday night. “I’m getting by with light pain meds and seemingly endless help & support of friends and family. Thanks again to all of you who have contributed to my positive spirits.”