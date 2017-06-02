Dog rescued in south Charlotte apartment fire

A dog was rescued from an apartment fire in south Charlotte Friday morning. The Charlotte Fire Department says no injuries were reported.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. at a two-story apartment complex, located in the 7500 block of Quail Wood Drive.

Heavy smoke was showing.

Structure Fire; 7524 Quail Wood Dr; 2 story apartment with smoke showing; Station 24's area; DGist### — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 2, 2017

The cause remains under investigation.

