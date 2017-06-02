Dog rescued in south Charlotte apartment fire - | WBTV Charlotte

A dog was rescued from an apartment fire in south Charlotte Friday morning. The Charlotte Fire Department says no injuries were reported. 

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. at a two-story apartment complex, located in the 7500 block of Quail Wood Drive.

Heavy smoke was showing.

The cause remains under investigation. 

