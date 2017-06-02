Silver Alert issued for endangered Statesville woman

A 58-year-old woman was reported missing in Statesville Friday morning.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Deborah Annette Sabra, believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Sabra is described as being around 5'5" and 230 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on McLaughlin Street in Statesville wearing a black ball cap, a zip up sweater, and blue jeans.

Sabra also drives a red four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

