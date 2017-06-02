Questioning safety in uptown Charlotte

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow checking in with you on this Friday morning, June 2. Here is a first look at the stories making headlines now on WBTV News This Morning.

Two recent crimes in Uptown Charlotte continues to leave people on edge in the city about their safety. In one case two co-workers were kidnapped and sexually assaulted. The 19-year-old suspect will appear in court on charges. WBTV's Mark Davenport has a live report at 5 a.m. on how police are going to make themselves more visible and the things they advise people to do when they are in uptown.

The NBA Commissioner answers new questions about the decision to bring the NBA All-Star game back to Charlotte. He's being challenged about whether the repeal of HB2 in North Carolina had enough significant changes.

The date is set. We've learned WHEN former FBI director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Next week Thursday will be the much-anticipated hearing where Comey is expected to address private conversations with the president where Trump reportedly asked him to end his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

A little food for thought. If someone offers you a Jelly Donut Oreo today there's a reason why. Yes, the Jelly Donut Oreo flavor is for real. Check out my Facebook page (Christine Sperow WBTV) you can see what they look like! Most importantly, how do they taste??

If you love taking selfies there's a new way to capture yourself in full 3D! It's called getting "doobed." We have video of how it works and how it's changing the selfie game!

WEATHER: We're staring off quite this morning. It's going to get hot again today! Meteorologist Al Conklin has details on what you should prepare for especially if you have plans!

