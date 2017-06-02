Jay Baker ready to ride again for Carolina Brotherhood Ride

Jay Baker of the Salisbury Fire Department is ready to push the pedals once again for the annual Carolina Brotherhood Ride.

For Baker, a Division and Battalion Chief with SFD, it will be the sixth year of taking on the ride that leaves from Smithfield on June 12 and ends in Beaufort, SC, on June 17.

The purpose of the 625 mile bicycle ride is to provide emotional and financial support for the families of those who lost their lives in the line of duty from the Carolinas. The ride builds awareness and appreciation of the "sacrifice these extraordinary individuals have made, and seek to honor their memory."

According to the event's web site, the Carolina Brotherhood is a "means to provide both emotional and financial support for the families of those lost in the line of duty in the Carolinas. We are a cycling group comprised entirely of firefighters, police officers, and emergency personnel from throughout North and South Carolina."

This year the ride will come through Rowan County on Day 2, Tuesday 6/13, to the Rockwell Rural Fire Department and the Locke Volunteer Fire Department to remember Lt. Chris Phillips who passed away in 2015. The riders will be staying overnight at Grace Lutheran Church.

Baker has taken part in the event every year since 2012.

This year's ride will follow this path:

Day 1, 6/12/17 – Smithfield to Southern Pines, 78.6 miles

Leaving from Smithfield Fire Department,

Rest Stops: Benson FD, Harnett County Emergency Services, Spout Springs FD, Cypress Pointe Fire and Rescue

Overnights: Smithfield Baptist Church (6/11) the NCAG Armory (Southern Pines, 6/12),

Day 2, 6/13/17 – Southern Pines to Locke FD (Salisbury), 104 miles

Rest Stops: Seven Lakes FD, Troy FD, Stanly County National Guard Base, Rockwell Rural Station 51, Locke Township Fire Department

Overnight: Grace Lutheran Church

Day 3, 6/14/17 – Locke, NC to Cowpens, SC, 112 miles

Rest Stops: Kannapolis Station 5, Huntersville Station 1, Lowell VFD Station 17, Kings Mountain Fire Department, Blacksburg, SC Fire Department

Overnight: Spartanburg Community College Downtown, Spartanburg, SC

Day 4, 6/15/17 – Cowpens to Anderson, 82 miles

Rest Stops: Reidville Fire Department, Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville FD host), Liberty Police Department, Sandy Springs Fire

Overnight: Anderson Civic Center

Day 5, 6/16/17 – Anderson to Columbia, 121 miles

Rest Stops: Due West, SC, Greenwood Fire Station 1, Saluda FD, Batesburg-Leesville FD

Overnight: Dreher High School

Day 6, 6/17/17 – Columbia to Beaufort, 127 miles

Rest Stops: Sandy Run FD, Orangeburg Fire, Branchville Fire, Colleton County Fire Station 18, Colleton County Fire Station 13

Overnight: Burton Fire Department

The Brotherhood Ride can be tracked daily here: http://carolinabrotherhood.com/

