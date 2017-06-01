Peace rally violence - | WBTV Charlotte

Peace rally violence

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Violence breaks out tonight at an uptown rally to promote peace.  people who gathered for a vigil started to fight.  They were there to remember a man killed earlier this week on Rozzelles Ferry Road.  At that same shooting scene, earlier this week, gunshots rang out as police were investigating the crime.

Just a confusing story in Manila, Philippines.  What as first thought to be terrorism is now looking like the work of a crazy man.  He used a rifle to shoot up a TV screen, then shot at and lit fire to casino tables, stole casino chips, finally lighting fire to himself as a suicide.  A local ISIS group claims he was one of their lone wolf soldiers.

A 19-year-old is charged in connection to fires at Central Piedmont Community College and Amelies French bakery in Charlotte.  Joshua Armstrong is in jail charged with burning a school.

We have new video of strong winds in Mexico picking up two bounce houses with kids inside and lifting them high into the sky.  They soared over a fence and into a parking lot.  Most the kids suffered minor injuries, one girl was seriously hurt.

