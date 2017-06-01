Burke County man facing breaking and entering, theft charges

A Burke County man is accused of breaking into a Morganton home in April, the sheriff's office said.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, 71-year-old Joseph Oswald Civitello and two of his employees were allegedly loading up building materials and removing sliding from a home on Narrow Way on April 24.

The homeowner told deputies he fired Civitello, whom he had hired the day before to do remodeling and home repairs to his home.

Upon arrival, deputies said they asked Civitello to leave the property.The next day, the sheriff's office said that is when it was noticed that the home had been broken into and several items were stolen.

Civitello was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony possession of stolen goods and property. Civitello was arrested and given a $3,000 secured bond, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said Civitello is expected to have his second court appearance June 14. Civitello had his first court appearance May 24.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.