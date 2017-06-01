Crest ready to play for first baseball state championship

Crest High School has long been known for its football program as they have won 6 state championships. But this weekend, it is all about the baseball program as they will play for their first ever state title.

"This is unbelievable for our program," said head coach Steven Hodge. This is Hodge's 16th season with the Chargers baseball program.

At one point this season, the Chargers were 6-6 and heading the wrong direction.

"We sat there and talked about were we even going to make the playoffs," coach Hodge said. "I just told my guys to just keep working. Good things will happen as long as you work hard. We're here now on a 15 game winning streak and that's unbelievable in baseball."

To make this run even more impressive, of Crest's 15 players on the baseball roster, only 3 are seniors. At times, coach Hodge has had to start 3 sophomores and 2 freshmen. So the future appears to be bright, but nothing is guaranteed in baseball so the key is to capitalize on this opportunity.

Crest's best of 3 series with Northern Guilford starts Friday at 5 p.m. in Zebulon.

Game 2 will be Saturday at 11 a.m. and if there is a need for a decisive game 3, first pitch will be at 5 p.m. at Five County Stadium in Zebulon.

