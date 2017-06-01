One seriously injured in west Charlotte stabbing - | WBTV Charlotte

One seriously injured in west Charlotte stabbing

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person has serious injuries following a stabbing in west Charlotte Thursday, according to MEDIC. 

The stabbing occurred just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Augusta Street.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

It is unclear whether this is a random incident. 

No names have been released. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly