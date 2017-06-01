One seriously injured in west Charlotte stabbing

The wreck happened at 4:13 p.m. on westbound I-40 at mile marker 158, near Statesville.More >>
The wreck happened at 4:13 p.m. on westbound I-40 at mile marker 158, near Statesville.More >>
One person was seriously injured in a stabbing in west Charlotte Thursday, according to MEDIC.More >>
One person was seriously injured in a stabbing in west Charlotte Thursday, according to MEDIC.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man was shot in the leg in the 8600 block of Park Road. Medic took the man to Carolinas Medical Center.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man was shot in the leg in the 8600 block of Park Road. Medic took the man to Carolinas Medical Center.More >>
Gastonia police say they were called to the shooting around 9:47 a.m. in the 500-block of North New Hope Road, at KEDPLASMA.More >>
Gastonia police say they were called to the shooting around 9:47 a.m. in the 500-block of North New Hope Road, at KEDPLASMA.More >>
As critics bemoaned President Trump’s decision Thursday to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accords, business experts say the move will have little practical effect on Carolinas businesses.More >>
As critics bemoaned President Trump’s decision Thursday to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accords, business experts say the move will have little practical effect on Carolinas businesses.More >>